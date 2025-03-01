Benue Communities Under Siege, Alia Cries Out

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has expressed grief over the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the state, saying many ‘communities are still under siege’ by the activities of armed herdsmen insurgents.

The Governor also lamented that the large deposits of mineral resources, including gold and lithium domiciled in the Kwande local government area of the state have now been discovered by foreigners and are carrying out illegal mining activities, thereby constituting a serious threat to the lives of the local inhabitants.

More than 10 out of 23 local government areas of the state have been under sustained heat of armed herdsmen attacks with hordes of innocent farmers killed and billions of naira worth of properties destroyed.

Governor Alia disclosed this while speaking at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of James Iorpuu for the numerous blessings and achievements he has recorded in his life as Permanent Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and for receiving his PhD from the Benue State University Makurdi.

The mass was held at the Saint Margaret Catholic Church, Chichii-Gbatse, in the Vandeikya Local Government Area.

He acknowledged that some communities in Benue State are still under siege, but his government is not sleeping and that it would continue to explore every available means to ensure that absolute peace is restored in the state.

“God has blessed our land with rich mineral resources including gold and lithium…the headquarters of all these mineral resources is in Kwande Local Government Area. “Foreigners have also discovered this, and they have come for mining.

“I had earlier warned that nobody should go near any mining site. The Federal Government is in control of all these mineral resources, but they are domiciled in our land, so if the federal government does not permit you, do not come to my place for mining.”

The Governor noted that a lot of work is still on the ground for him to do in the aspect of security, adding that he only wanted Benue people to know that he is working.

“As a leader, the fault is mine, but I want you to know that we are working.

“Security is the work of all of us. In Sankera, where the Bishop has championed the cause, there are other brothers who are assisting.

“There are certain places they have gone which I haven’t gone myself

“My people, nobody will come from outside to help us fix our society. We are the ones to do it ourselves”, he submitted.

Governor Alia advised traditional rulers, the youth and community leaders to assist his administration with useful information that will help curb the challenges of insecurity in the state effectively.

“I am appealing to the Tor Tiv and other traditional rulers to help me to work for you. An English man says information is key. If you hear something, say something.”

He said the presence of James Iorpuu in his government has added value to his administration in size and height, adding that Iorpuu has anchored emergency responses on behalf of the government, and he has been doing well.

The Governor thanked the people, particularly Divine Mandate and other support groups, for supporting his government and always standing up to speak in favour of his administration, promising that he would continue to work for the interest of the general masses of the state.

He commended the Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-ala, Most Rev’d Isaac Dugu, for the significant efforts they have been making to ensure that peace is returned in the state.

Earlier, the Tor Tiv, Ayatse, said the Tiv people are being attacked from different corners, advising the governor to rise up and put in more effort to save his people.

Also, the Bishop of Katsina-ala Diocese, Most Rev’d Isaac Dugu, acknowledged the efforts of Governor Alia’s administration in bringing development in the state, adding, however, that the increased invasion of herdsmen in Benue communities is worrisome and it requires urgent and serious attention.

In his reaction, James Iorpuu thanked God for bringing Alia into his life and sustaining the relationship for 40 years.

This period, he said, not only drew him closer to God but also gave him a lot of blessings, and he will forever remain grateful to God.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

