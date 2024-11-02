Benue Communities At War ver Escalating Boundary Skirmishes

Share

The people of Bonta, a community in Mbator kindred of Mbaguss/Mbatser in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday accused their neighbouring Ukpute community in Oju counterpart of allegedly threatening war capable of erupting into a humanitarian crisis following their plot to forcefully usurp their land.

The Bonta people said they had peacefully coexisted with the Ukpute counterpart over the years, but recent aggressive claims to their territory by Ukpute escalated into continuous violence against them, stressing that “What began 27 years ago as a boundary matter has erupted into a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions, threatening lives and displacing families”.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi on the continued attacks on Bonta community by the Ukpute militia, the President and Secretary of Diiv Progressive Agenda (DiPA), Dr James Amove Ukpoko and Vooyum Agav, said Bonta people who are deeply rooted in a culture of agriculture and peace, have seen their livelihoods and stability attacked by Ukpute militias determined to seize their land through force.

They maintained that the assault on them “began after the 1997 disruption, triggered by claims to land leased to Messrs Approfim Nigeria by the Bonta community.

“With legal documentation firmly establishing Bonta ownership, we believed justice would prevail”.

They maintained that in one of the attacks, “the Ukpute militants destroyed their crops and displaced their families, stressing that despite pleas for peace, Ukpute’s militants continued their campaign, undermining not only our security but also the values of neighborliness we hold dear”.

“Since July 5, 2024, Ukpute forces have relentlessly attacked the Bonta people, targeting our families, farms, and communities with alarming violence.

“This aggression escalated just as Governor Hyacinth lormem Alia’s Benue Boundary Commission (BBC) initiated a peace process to clarify the borders between Bonta and Ukpute.

“Rather than cooperate, Ukpute rebuffed these efforts, attacking the border villages in Bonta, including Achirgbenda, TseTyo, Tse Kunde, and Tse Biko. Using Ochoro as a launch pad, Ukpute forces have launched further attacks deep into Konshisha territory, terrorizing villagers and spreading fear.

“These assaults culminated in a blockade along the essential Awajir-Oju road, cutting off access to vital services and endangering lives. Ukpute militia’s actions have forced families to abandon homes and farms in the dead of night, seeking refuge in makeshift shelters.Our vulnerability intensified as Ukpute militia targeted Bonta farmers and mourners alike.

“Additionally, their attacks on a funeral procession on October 31, 2024, which claimed the lives of Dominic Gbakera and Gyata Jukuwho was also burnt, reflect an unrestrained hostility.

“These brutal assaults are not isolated but part of a systematic effort by Ukpute forces to dominate Bonta through violence, displacement, and fear”.

The Diiv leaders accused the House of Representatives member for Obi/Oju, Hon. David Agada Ogewy of allegedly sponsoring the crisis.

According to Dr. Amove Ukpoko and Vooyum Agav, the involvement of Hon. Agada Ogewy in the crisis coupled with Ukpute’s organized misinformation campaign, deepens the crisis by casting Bonta as aggressors while shielding their own actions from scrutiny.

“The Oju/Obi parliamentarian has used his position as the deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Army to facilitate skewed deployment of the army, inciting and intensifying Ukpute militia attacks on Bonta”.

“When the Commissioner of Police convened a peace meeting in TseAgberagba in July, Ukpute refused to attend, highlighting their unwillingness to settle the matter diplomatically. Instead, they used Ochoro as a strategic base, launching fresh assaults on Bonta communities, including the peaceful villages of Tse Agber and TseTyo.

The Bonta people the efforts of Governor Alia and his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode towards ending the impasse by initiating boundary re-establishment efforts, describing it as a vital step toward lasting peace.

College of Education (COE) Oju has become a dangerous environment for Tiv students who face constant threats from the Ukpute militia, saying that since the outbreak of the crisis in July 5, 2024, six Tiv | students have been killed by ruthless Ukpute militia while attempting to return home.

They named those massacred to include: 1. Sunday Joshua (Mbakuhe, Mbagusa Mbatser) 2. Sementu Terzungwe (Ikyurav/Mbatwer), 3. Tarbee Ikyehegh (Iwarnyam) 4. Ikyernum lorshager (Ikyurav/Mbatwer) 5. Dominic Kpeatsay (Mbakor, Mbakyase) 6. Terwase Shirshima (Mbasur, Mbatiav, Gboko Local Government).

They appealed to both SEMA, NEMA, and international NGOs to recognize the scale of the crisis and to provide urgent assistance to those affected, who are now in dire need of food, shelter, and security, as the continued aggression has left many struggling to survive.

