Benue Commissioners’ Quarters Death Trap – Works Commissioner

The Benue State government has expressed deep worry over the level of dilapidation of the Commissioners’Quarters describing it as a death trap and uninhabitable.

Commissioners for Works and Housing, Hon. Tiza Isaac Imojime, who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists said the quarters are also uninhabitable for human beings.

He said that the Ministry has also begun a comprehensive renovation of the entire structures through direct labour in order to serve cost before allocating them to the Commissioners.

Hon. Imojime said he had inspected the 16 township roads contracts the Alia administration awarded on the assumption of office, saying the contractor is delivering a good job and according to specification.

“To sustain the legacy the first civilian governor of Benue State, the late Aper Aku left behind, the government of Hyacinth Alia is renovating the state civil service secretariat. All furniture and leaking roofs will be taken care of, lodges are also being looked into”.

According to him, the present administration is also beaming searchlight on the entire state capital to ensure that it wears a new look ahead of the yuletide.

Hon. Imojime promised to throw his doors open for media scrutiny and projection of government activities to be seen and heard by the outside world for appreciation.

Leader of the delegation and chairman of the correspondents chapel, Emmanuel Antswen, said the visit was to seek partnership on a better way to report activities of the Ministry and the Alia administration.