Benue Commends UN’s Effort In Resettlement Of IDPs

…As IOM, UNHCR partners poised to bring interventions

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has commended the role being played by the United Nations’ agencies in the resettlement process of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, describing their combined efforts as highly commendable.

The governor who gave the commendation at a grand performance put together by the state government in honour of senior staff members of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Makurdi, promised to continue to work with UN agencies and other development partners to ensure that IDPs return to their ancestral homes.

Leader of the UN delegation, Mr. Williams Chemaly, a Senior Adviser in the Office of the Special Adviser on Solutions to Internal Displacement, said they were on a mission to Benue to see how they can collaborate with the state government to resolve the problems surrounding the IDPs.

Mr. Chemaly also appreciated the warm reception and hospitality extended to the team by the government and people of the state.

Meanwhile, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Intercommunity Development and Social Organisation (IDS) as well as the Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) have concluded plans to shift their interventions to the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu in Makurdi at the distribution of food and non-food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Sir Iorpuu maintained that SEMA in collaboration with IOM have concluded training/capacity building for the staff of the agency, adding that the UNHCR, which is moving permanently to the state would also add its expertise and provide manpower to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the humanitarian challenge in Benue.

He said, “I am happy to announce to you that the IOM and other partners have agreed to shift their intervention to Benue State. Thus I want to use this medium to thank and commend the IOM and Borno SEMA for the quick facilitation of my visit.

“While Benue Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in collaboration with the IOM has just concluded training/capacity building for Benue-SEMA staff, I am happy to announce that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the same vein, has moved to Benue State permanently to add its expertise and provide manpower to complement State Government’s efforts in addressing the IDP situations.

“The Intercommunity Development and Social Organisation (IDS) in partnership with Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) is currently distributing life-saving items to the vulnerable groups in Makurdi, targeting 210 households.