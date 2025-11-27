Benue Commends Tinubu Over Ban On Open Grazing

The Benue State Government has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent policy prohibiting open grazing, promoting ranching as the sustainable model for livestock production, and directing herders to surrender illegal weapons.

The government described the President’s declaration as “a bold and visionary step capable of addressing persistent herder attacks on farmlands, farmers, and farming communities, enhancing national security, and transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector into a modern, productive, and globally competitive enterprise.”

In a statement, Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, Director General of the Bureau of Livestock Development and Trans-boundary Animal Diseases Control, assured that federal collaboration with the states to provide necessary support is both timely and commendable.

Dr. Asambe noted that Benue State, under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, is already taking progressive steps to align with global best practices in livestock management and remains ready to collaborate fully with the Federal Government.

“We hope the pronouncement will be followed by coordinated and sustained action because open grazing has evolved into a significant security and socio-economic concern, requiring clear policy direction backed by enforceable law,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to expedite the transmission of a comprehensive legislative framework to the National Assembly to ensure uniform implementation nationwide, provide legal backing for the transition to ranching, and strengthen national efforts aimed at peacebuilding, productivity, and sustainable development.

Dr. Asambe added that Nigeria is at a strategic turning point, and with the right blend of policy, legislation, and collaboration, the initiative can deliver lasting peace, improved livelihoods, and renewed confidence in the future of the nation’s livestock industry.