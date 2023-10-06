Benue Collaborates With IOM To Capture IDPs Data For Safe Return Home – SEMA Boss

The Benue State Government on Friday said it is collaborating with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to capture data of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state as part of efforts to ensure their safe return to their ancestral homes.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Mr James Iorpuu disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi.

More than two million IDPs are currently wallowing in penury in designated squalor camps lacking basic amenities.

Mr. Iorpuu lamented over the intractable stay of the IDPs in camps and explained that the essence of the Biometric data capture is to ascertain the actual number of displaced victims with a view to ensuring their safe return to their ancestral homes.

He said, “Immediately I assumed office, I wrote to IOM and the United Nations (UN) Country Representative who agreed to train our staff on issues of IDPs.

“In Borno State, Governor Zulum has successfully returned the IDPs to their homes with the help of IOM. Biometric data of IDPs is ongoing. IOM is doing this. There is a process of returning them to their homes.

“In Benue State, 19 out of 23 local government areas have been earmarked for the exercise including Moon in Kwande local government area which has been deserted for over 10 years”, Mr Iorpuu exclaimed.

The SEMA boss who sued for the cooperation of the media in the state to enable him to achieve the loafty feat, promised that the agency under his watch would be transparent in the distribution of relief materials to the IDPs.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals in the society to assist the agency with food items to distribute to the IDPs.