Benue CJ Orders Relocation Of LG Tribunal To Abuja Over Insecurity

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Maurice Ahemba Ikpambese, has directed the immediate relocation of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunals to the NBA in Abuja, citing the prevailing security threats and the ongoing strike by the State Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN).

Ikpambese, in a four-paragraph letter addressed to Chairmen and members of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunals in Zones A, B and C, respectively dated 4th March 2025, with Reference Number CJ/S/65/Vol. 1/103 and signed personally by Justice Maurice Ahemba Ikpambese himself, said, “it has become necessary to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of tribunal members, litigants and counsel as well as facilitate the smooth conduct of proceedings within the legally prescribed time frame.”

“Accordingly, I hereby direct that all sittings of the Local Government Benue State Election Petition Tribunals and the Appeal Tribunals be immediately relocated to the NBA house, Abuja.

“Your Lordships are to take necessary steps to effect this relocation without delay and inform all parties accordingly. Further directives will be communicated as the situation develops”.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had earlier banned all forms of protests by individuals and groups within and around court premises but gave a green light to the Local Government Election Petition Tribunals” to utilize designated court halls for their proceedings, recognizing the time-sensitive nature of election petitions.”

New Telegraph reports that the High Court premises in Makurdi was recently a beehive over the purported removal of Justice Ikpambese by the State House of Assembly via a correspondence from the state governor over allegations bothering on corruption.

As a result of this, trips of sharp sand and green leaves were deposited at the main entrance into the High Court premises to prevent the now embattled Justice Ikpambese from entering his office.

While several groups, including the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), condemned the plot, other political groups like the APC elders forum and a faction of Lawmakers in the state Assembly applauded the decision, saying due process was followed.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had denied orchestrating the removal of the state’s chief law officer, explaining that he only forwarded the letter of complaint by members of the State Assembly to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for necessary action.

The governor told reporters that he did not endorse Ikpambese’s removal, adding that he was waiting for the approval of the NJC before he could do so.

“I understand that procedurally, the members of the Benue State House of Assembly did the work they had to do. Having done that, the base was now shifted to my desk as a governor.

“People must understand that I never endorsed …I read their documentation, I read all the labelled allegations and everything, but this was not endorsed for the removal and swearing-in of another Chief Judge.

“Because the procedure has to be followed, I understand the process, so I only have to now send the letter of complaint to the NJC.

“A number of people are failing to take cognizance of that narrative because this is a fact of it; I didn’t approve it, it’s yet to be approved because I can only have the greenlight from the NJC to say now, you can go ahead and do that.

“So I think one, that narrative is understood, the rest of the work must be done, and it’s being done by the NJC,” the governor said.

