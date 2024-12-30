Benue Christmas Tragedy: FG Approves Border Patrol In The Area

Share

As more people continue to flee the 12 communities under siege due to the invasion and killings on Christmas Day, men of the Nigerian Army over the weekend, packed some expended bullets they sighted at Government Secondary School, Anwase, one of the public institutions that was not spared in the devastation, which Ter Kwande, Chief Timothy Ahire, blamed “on failure of response to intelligence.”

At least nine council wards, including: Imande Avur, Join Water, Imande Ukusu, Anyoko, Imande Dura, Anyiase, Anwase, Iyoon and Ugbe, among others, are under siege by the insurgents just as more corpses have been recovered from the bush.

The Commandant of 401 Brigade, Operation whilst Stroke (OPWS), A Audu, and the state Commissioner of Police, Steve H. Yabanet, who were among high powered security delegation for an on-the-spot assessment of the carnage done to affected communities, were conducted round the secondary school by the Principal, Mr Joe Abee and the Vice Principal (Administration) showing the security chiefs the devastation done to the school and expended bullets which were taken as evidence of the broad day attack.

New Telegraph, who was part of the visit to the now deserted villages, also saw a seven-year old schoolgirl, Miss Suur Aondoaseer, whose left hand was forcefully cut off by the armed herdsmen-terrorists, leaving her in pains.

Both the OPWS Commander and Commissioner of Police urged residents to be calm and advised fleeing ones to come back as everything was being done for peace to return to their ancestral homes.

The OPWS Commander promised to supply 10 motorcycles and one Hilux van to help tackle security challenges confronting the people, while Yabanet disclosed that “the Federal Government has approved border patrol unit to be stationed in the area to help provide security to lives and property.”

The police boss said all necessary logistics including men that would be provided are currently receiving training. Also speaking, the Ter Kwande, Chief Timothy Ahire, blamed consistent attack “on failure of response to intelligence.”

The paramount ruler disclosed that they received intelligence information about the plan to attack the area and, accordingly, alerted the relevant security agencies.

But nothing was done! He appealed to both the federal and state governments to construct access roads in the communities to help security agencies penetrate the hinterland to provide adequate security to the residents.

Ahire lamented the porous nature of the communities which prompted easy invasion by the aliens, and appealed for provision of more policemen as those on ground are grossly inadequate.

President of Nyiev Development Association (NDA), Dr Joseph Hembafan Aganyi, said more than 50 people have been killed in an unprovoked attack since the crisis began 11 years ago, and pleaded with government to establish a military base at Anwase and Mkomun areas to help contain the attacks.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, disclosed government’s plan to assist displaced people whose motorcycles were burnt by the invaders, accord a befitting burial for the deceased and provide more relief materials to survivors to cushion the negative effect of the dastardly attack.

Former chairman of Kwande Local Government, Bem Tseen, said the armed herders did not come with cows but with the aim of killing innocent residents to usurp the fertile land that has large mineral deposits.

As at the time of filing this report, New Telegraph witnessed many residents still evacuating their household items, including harvested crops such as banbara nuts, rice, yam, as well as domestic animals, while more corpses were being evacuated from the bush.

