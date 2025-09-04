Benue, Christian Aid Chart New Path For Humanitarian Coordination

The Benue State Government via the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), in partnership with Christian Aid, yesterday convened a two-day residential learning and reflection meeting to review the implementation of the START FUND 963 intervention.

The session, held at Taal Conference Hotel in Lafia, attracted top government officials, humanitarian partners, and community stakeholders to evaluate achievements, identify gaps, and chart a way forward for humanitarian coordination in the state.

The START FUND 963 intervention was launched in response to violent attacks on Yelewata community in Guma local government area of Benue State and provided lifesaving assistance to displaced households across Guma and Makurdi LGAs.

With a grant of £249,700 (₦500 million), Christian Aid, in partnership with Ohonyeta Caregivers Foundation, reached over 10,500 individuals across three IDP camps. The support included unconditional cash transfers to 1,620 households, non-food items to 1,500 households, hygiene sensitisation for 9,100 individuals, dignity kits for nearly 700 women and girls, and psychosocial support for 500 individuals.