Benue: Chief Ogbogo Emerges Mayor Of Otukpo

The Otukpo community in Benue State has commended the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, for appointing Chief Aloga Ogbogo as the Mayor of Otukpo Local Government.

A high-powered delegation from the Local Government, led by Chief Robert Obeka Iya, expressed gratitude to the Och’Idoma for the appointment, describing the decision as a demonstration of trust in the leadership qualities of their son and brother.

Addressing the delegation, the Idoma traditional leader, HRM Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, urged all residents of Otukpo to support Chief Aloga Ogbogo to succeed, emphasising that he is the Mayor for the entire Otukpo Local Government and not merely for Otukpo township.

The Agaba-Idu prayed for good health for the Mayor as he leads the people, adding that the office of the Mayor serves as an extension of the Och’Idoma’s authority, stressing that wherever he cannot personally go, the Mayor will represent him.

The Och’Idoma also thanked God for guiding him through his four years in office, pointing out that “it is only God who bestows positions of leadership”.

Speaking on behalf of Otukpo Township Wards 1, 2, and 3, Chief Eche Ochela commended the Och’Idoma for the existing peace being enjoyed in Idoma land and prayed for God’s continued protection over HRM Dr Elaigwu Odogbo John.

In his remarks, the Clan Head of Otada Community, Chief Owuna Oketa, expressed appreciation to the Och’Idoma for appointing their son and brother as Mayor of Otukpo Local Government.

He prayed that God would bless the Och’Idoma with greater wisdom and progress for the people.

Other dignitaries, including Chiefs Akatu Ahubi, Francis Onmoke, Sunday Abechi (Retired Customs Controller), Agbo Agbo, and Emmanuel Ongaji, also appreciated God for the lives of both the Och’Idoma and the Mayor, as they continue to lead the Idoma people towards greater prosperity.