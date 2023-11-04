Benue Cautions Warring Communities Against Plan To Renew Skirmishes

The Benue State Government has cautioned the warring people of Mbaivur and Mbasombo in the Gwer East Local Government Area of the state who have been having communal clashes since 2020 not to take arms against each other again as being allegedly planned.

Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Security and Strategic Liaison, Col. Alexander Igbaya Shungu (rtd), disclosed this while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders from the warring sides in his office.

Col. Shungu (rtd) said the government has received an intelligence report that one of the communities was planning to launch an attack on another yesterday (Saturday) at the funeral ceremony of a man who was allegedly killed during the crisis about five months ago.

“We have received an intelligence report that there is likely to be some kind of outbreak of violence. The Mbasombo want to bury one of their persons who lost his life and they are assuming that somebody killed him they are thinking that they will use some other means to bury the person like the traditional means they used to do in those days.

“But we have discovered that these are not actually cogent reasons and we are appealing to them to calm down and follow the law. Enough of blood has been shed in this state and anybody who destroys life will face the music. We pray that there should be peace in the area, they should sheathe their swords”.

In a remark, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har, said the decision to call a stakeholders meeting of the two communities to make peace was not a show of weakness and warned against revenge at the burial.

“Let them go back and warn their wards. That intention should be aborted. There should be no attack”.

Ter Gwer, HRH Chief Dominic Akpe, who commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for appointing two Security Advisers, called on his subjects to rescind their plan to cause violence if they had actually intended to do such a thing.

“I want to say that the District Head of Mbasombo who is here with us when he goes home, should hold a meeting with his people. We will also reach out to his counterpart from Ishough (Mbaivur) so that they will also hold a meeting so that what the Advisers are trying to prevent should not go on”, Akpe said.

On his part, Barr Sunday Udanyi, the DGSA and Acting Chairman of Gwer East LGA, thanked Governor Alia’s resolve to ensure that people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

He assured that as Chief Security Officer of the local government, he would carry the government’s message to his subjects.