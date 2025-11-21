Benue Catholic Priests Back Pope Leo XIV, Bishop Anagbe Over Alleged Killings

…Says over 20 churches, mission stations destroyed by insurgents

The Catholic Priests in Benue State, under the auspices of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) in Makurdi Diocese, have thrown their weight behind the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV and Bishop of the Diocese, Most Revd. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe’s wide allegation of recalcitrant genocide in the state, which claimed several lives of innocent citizens, and debunked Governor Hyacinth Alia’s claim of ‘no religious genocide’ in the state.

Governor Alia, a Catholic priest turned politician, while speaking at a consultative forum on the protection of the rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Forcibly Displaced Persons (FDPs) organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said that “there is no religious genocide in the state”, countering a narrative pushed by United States government officials to declare Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern.

Bishop Anagbe on Thursday appeared again before the US Congress during its public hearing on Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern (CPC), in condemning the continuous attacks, killings, and displacement of Christians and entire communities in the state and country at large, a development Governor Alia has countered.

The association believe that Bishop Anagbe actually spoke the truth and nothing but the truth about the security situation bedevilling Benue, as they contend that what people of the state are experiencing bears every mark of genocide, a deliberate, calculated, and targeted attempt to eliminate communities and take over their ancestral lands.

The Chairman of NCDPA Makurdi Diocese, Revd. Fr. Joseph Terfa Beba, in a widely circulated statement, obtained by New Telegraph, stated that within the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi alone, more than 20 churches and mission stations have been destroyed or abandoned due to repeated attacks.

“Priests have been shot, some kidnapped, and others killed alongside their parishioners while carrying out their pastoral duties. Hundreds of our people have been killed, including women, children, and the elderly, in their sleep.

“Thousands have been displaced, now living in camps and traumatised under extremely harsh conditions. Entire communities and farmlands have been forcefully occupied by armed invaders who operate with impunity”.

They observed that for many years, the Diocese and indeed several other parts of Nigeria have come under siege by armed terrorist groups operating under the guise of herdsmen, stressing that today, “even going to our own farms has become dangerously a 50-50 chance of survival.

NCDPA noted that the negligence of both the state and federal governments in tackling the matter has compounded the problem, as officials obviously utilise the crisis to allegedly elicit their political ambitions and interests.

“This is deeply disappointing. We feel wounded, abandoned, and bitterly betrayed by those entrusted with our safety, those whom we trust and hold to high esteem.

“We stand firmly with our Bishop, Most Revd Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, Cmf, Pope Leo XIV and the Tor Tiv His Royal Majesty Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, who have boldly acknowledged our suffering and spoken on our behalf.

“Today, we reaffirm before the world that we are being calculatively targeted, unprovoked, and our ancestral homes taken over by force.

“As shepherds and leaders in this local Church, and in touch with these realities, we cannot remain silent and pretend that all is well, because ‘to remain silent is to die twice”.

“Our people are suffering. We are dying. We can no longer move freely. We cannot farm freely. We cannot gather freely. We cannot worship peacefully in our own nation. This situation is not merely a security challenge. This is a humanitarian tragedy, a moral wound and a grave injustice”.

The Catholic Priests, therefore, admonished the Federal and State Governments respectively to act with sincerity, urgency, and decisive commitment to protect human life and restore occupied communities.

They also appeal to the International Community not to look away but to prevail on the Nigerian government at the state and federal levels, as well as security agencies, to rise to their constitutional duty and act now to protect the lives and property of the citizenry; stop the killings, land grabbing and occupation and demonstrate to Nigerians that their lives matter.

The association appealed to the Church worldwide and all people of good conscience to pay attention to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in our land, as well as continue to speak, pray, and advocate until justice is done.