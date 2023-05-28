Benue Cannot Afford Another Wasteful Leadership – Tiv Youths

…commends Buhari for honouring their leader, Msuaan

A socio-cultural group, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has called on all indigenes of Benue State to support the administration of the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because the state could no longer afford to suffer another era of”wasteful leadership.”

According to them, the outgoing administration in the state led by Samuel Ortom, had failed to connect to the Centre for rapid development, rather, it was playing politics with the future and hope of Benue indigenes.

This came as the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising, honouring and awarding their President-General, Hon. Michael Msuaan with the prestigious national honours as Member Order of the Niger (MON), for his tireless and selfless service to the nation

In a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary-General of the group, Comrade Teryila Apine on Sunday in Abuja, the group expressed satisfaction with the calibre of people selected for this year’s awards and thanked the president for giving honour to whom honour is due as this will motivate other Nigerians to put in their best when given an opportunity to serve.

The message partly reads: “Mr President has distinguished himself first as the hunter of best talents considering the calibre of people he appointed at all levels to work with him.

“Like every good leader and commander, he has been consistent in recognising and honouring his loyal lieutenants who have made his administration such a huge success.

“For us, we have nothing more to say than to wish him well in his future international engagements because we are confident, a man of his political and social standing has no place in local politics except to advice and counsel as a statesman”.

“Recall that as a parting gift to well-deserving Nigerians, President Mohammadu Buhari had conferred the 2023 Special National Honours to hundreds of Nigerians in appreciation for their dedicated service to the country.

“In a profuse shower of encomium and heartfelt felicitations on the recipient, the statement described Hon. Michael Msuaan’s stewardship under the Buhari administration as a legendary feat which speaks of the capabilities of youths in leadership, adding that with his scorecard so far, he deserves nothing but more appointments and opportunities for service to his motherland.

“As a group, we are proud of Hon. Michael Msuaan for demonstrating dedication, excellence, loyalty and integrity as a politician and a private citizen. His appointment as a member of the Board of the Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Benue State has been well deserved and his stewardship legendary.

“Hon. Michael Msuaan has given dozens of jobs to Benue sons and daughters as well as scholarships and other financial aids to his people.

“He is a true philanthropist and all we wish him is God’s protection and more appointments towards greater service delivery and impact to the society” the statement added.”

The group equally commended Senator George Akume for his love for Nigerian youths and his unmatchable talent for discovering and mentoring youths for national development. It also prayed for long life and a politically fulfilling career for the ebullient All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

“Akume is an asset to this country. He remains one of the very few who have through sheer mastery of the political dynamics remained relevant from 1999 till date.

“His success is in part due to his ability to nurture and groom people both old and young to prominence and self-development. As the Leader of the APC in Benue, we wish him well and pledge our continued support.

“His support to Hon. Michael Msuaan has been instrumental to his success in the political space. We pray that the elder statesman will not be deterred from doing more for Nigerian youths especially those from Benue regardless of the attacks and ingratitude that might come his way in the process.”