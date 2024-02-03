Benue By-Election: APC, PDP, LP Test Might In Polling Units

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have tested their respective might at the various polling units across the Guma 1 State Assembly Constituency bye-election in Benue State.

The bye-election which witnessed a massive turnout of eligible voters, saw the voters exercising their franchise for the trio of the parties that sponsored their candidates for the election.

There was huge anxiety and tension among supporters of the various candidates over who would emerge victorious at the end of the day, as politicians from the three parties, were seen going around the polling units wooing voters from other parties to support their candidates.

New Telegraph who visited some of the polling units in Daudu, Uikpiam and Gbajimba respectively observed accreditation and voting started as early as 8:30 am with impressive voting strength.

The election was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking with newsmen during the exercise, INEC’s Residents Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sam Egwu, expressed excitement over the hitch-free and peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Prof. Egwu said before the elections, the Commission carried out enlightenment and mobilization of voters on the need for them to come out and vote, adding that 230 NYSC Corp members were mobilized for the exercise.

“We have deployed 230 NYSC members all over Guma 1 state constituency, and the logistics were carefully handled including movement of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials and political party agents and the media were involved in scrutinizing the materials that were brought for the election.

“There were no complaints from anywhere regarding the conduct of the election, we have layers of people that attend to problems and anything that is beyond them they escalate but since morning we have not had any issue”.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Emmanuel, lauded what he called the seamless conduct of the electorates and the exercise in general.

Adesina said adequate security was provided to enhance the smooth conduct of the by-election.

At the time of filing this report, both the APC and PDP candidates were reportedly neck to neck ahead of the declaration of results by the INEC.