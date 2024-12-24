Benue Budget: Analysing Alia’s Intent On Education

Share

Despite the advent of public schools and public education system, basic education still remains inaccessible to a large number of Benue population.

Many Benue sons and daughters are still struggling to achieve formal education and acquire the skills and knowledge they need to be successful.

To address the challenge and to lead a vibrant, youthful and highly skilled technology driven workforce, Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia has placed premium attention on the education sector with N82.5 billion earmarked to fund education in the state’s 2025 budget, christened Budget of Human Capital Development, Food Security and Digital Economy.

Governor Alia acknowledges education as the most significant tool in eliminating poverty and underdevelopment. His unwavering commitment to upgrading the education sector is not only to enhance economic growth of the state but to also destroy the darkness of ignorance and bring light to Benue citizens.

To this end, the governor has provided N566.9 to cover registration fees for final year students who wrote the WAEC, NECO and NABTEB exams in government secondary schools. This initiative, according to the governor, aimed at curbing student dropout rates and providing financial relief to parents.

His desire to improve the quality of education and expand access to it has led to the immediate creation of the Benue Education Quality Assurance (headed by Dr. Terna Francis) to provide a systemic process of improving the quality and efficiency of primary and secondary education in the state.

Also, to rekindle public trust in public schools, Governor Alia has started the process of engaging and training teachers for public schools with emphasis on science, computer, technical, English and mathematics teachers.

The selection process for 9,700 teachers for public schools in Benue State is ongoing under the watch of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) headed by Dr. Grace Adagba. Recall that in October, the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board won the GovTech Public Service Award in the category of the Best SUBEB in ICT integration.

This award was given in recognition of the outstanding digital initiatives undertaken at the board under the Alia administration.

The governor has also given full scholarship to students of the state, who were part of the Nigerian representatives that defeated the Indonesian team to emerge victorious at the Indonesia-Nigeria Bilateral Debate competition, held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The appointment of an experienced administrator and ordained priest, Rev. Dr. Fredrick Ikyaan, to oversee the affairs of the entire education ministry was thoughtful and purpose driven.

If the 2025 budget is approved by the Benue State House of Assembly, the governor will ensure improved funding for the education sector for effective service delivery.

The governor also plans to allocate significant resources to improve the quality of education at all levels. This includes the construction of new classrooms, expansion of the school feeding programme and provision of teaching materials and technology that will prepare Benue children for the future.

Governor Alia explained that as he intends to employ teachers, he would continue to prioritize their training and retention to ensure that the next generation of learners have access to the best possible instructors.

The budget will also enable the governor to provide adequate and timely motivation to teachers through enhanced emoluments, training and conducive work environment.

It is also the desire of Governor Alia’s administration to expand infrastructural facilities and manpower base of all tertiary institutions in the state.

Already, plans are on the sleeves to decongest the Benue State University via satellite campuses and expand the existing research facilities of the institution.

Education is at the heart of the entire Strategic Development Plan for a New Benue. It is key to addressing the economic, health, environmental, and social crises we face and it will unlock numerous opportunities that will lead to success.

It is expected that Governor Alia will be supported in his bid to reverse the general decline in education, particularly, school performance, infrastructure, and teaching aids knowing fully well that an educated population will significantly contribute to the economic growth of the state.

