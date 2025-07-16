Benue Brewery 84% Complete

The Benue State Government has announced the near completion of its new brewery project, aimed at meeting the state’s growing alcoholic beverage consumption estimated at ₦1 billion. The factory, currently at 84 percent completion, is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Benue Investment Company Limited, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Makurdi. He revealed that 41 containers of equipment and liquor supplies for the project are expected to arrive next week to ensure a smooth take-off.

Dr. Asemakaha noted that the brewery would utilize locally sourced raw materials, particularly cassava and rice, and encouraged farmers to ramp up production of these crops. “We understand that alcoholic consumption is around ₦1 billion in Benue State. That’s why we’re setting up this mini factory, now at 84 percent completion. The equipment is fully procured, and 41 containers are arriving next week,” he said.

In addition to the brewery, Dr. Asemakaha announced that the state’s juice factory, located along Naka Road, is fully installed and will commence operations on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, 2025. The factory has a 65,000-litre production capacity and will initially focus on orange and mango juice using locally sourced fruits.

“We’ve installed the juice factory 100 percent. A technical partner from the European Union will arrive in August for a test run. Once we start production, we aim to set the benchmark for fruit prices in Nigeria. Benue has the best oranges and mangoes, and we intend to stop the trend of selling them cheaply in other parts of the country,” Asemakaha added.

The juice factory alone is expected to generate 400 direct jobs. Dr. Asemakaha also highlighted the recent establishment of other factories in the state — including those producing water, bread, nails, and polythene — which have already created 580 direct and over 3,000 indirect jobs.

To ensure long-term sustainability of these investments, he advised the state government to register the companies as limited liability entities, with government retaining 30 percent ownership and the remaining shares sold to the public.

He emphasized that the failure of many government-run enterprises is often due to poor management. “The problem with sustaining government-owned companies is putting the wrong people in charge. They see the business as a cash cow. That’s why I’m training my team to manage investments professionally, so the companies will thrive even after my exit,” he said.