Benue Braces For 2024 First Investment Summit

The Benue State government on Wednesday said arrangements have been concluded to welcome investors at the 2024 Benue International Investment Summit (BIIS).

The Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia who is also the Vice Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Sir Alex Addingi, disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

Fielding questions from journalists, Sir Addingi said ‘The inaugural BIIS 2024 is aimed at projecting Benue State as a North Central Nigeria strategic hub for economic development to investors’.

“Essentially, the groundbreaking event is expected to bring together local and international investment communities, industry experts, and investors to explore innovative ideas, foster collaborations and catalyze mutually beneficial engagements and discussions.

“The overarching goal is to set in motion the collaborative partnerships and possibly creation of hubs in the state.”

He added that the philosophy behind BIIS extends beyond mere discussions, stressing that ‘it is a call to action’.

It envisions the birth of “economic cities that will not only attract foreign direct investment but also nurture a vibrant ecosystem for local businesses. BIIS seeks to capitalise on the rich and comparatively advantageous potentials of Benue State, leveraging her unique resources, skilled workforce, and generally untapped opportunities”.

According to him, “BIIS draws inspiration from the seven pillars of the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led government of Benue State to build an economy based on functional education, employment generation, agricultural development and growth with a focus on food production and processing in a secured environment that ensures food security, wealth creation and poverty reduction.

The governor’s aide disclosed that his office is in touch with scores of investors that have already indicated interest in the summit, which is due to take place in the second quarter of this year.

Earlier at LOC’s inaugural meeting, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, noted that the BIIS will birth “Benue Economic City (BEC).”

Barr. Ode described BEC as “a city that will be highly commercialized with mixed development projects”.

He maintained that the idea for BEC is to attain “free trade economic status to redefine the commercial landscape of the state with commercial property such as industrial parks, mega malls, cinemas, film studios, a mini health city, a world-class entertainment centre, restaurants, hotels, banks, Diaspora estate, International conference centre, luxury apartments, a golf course and a mini sports centre.

“Besides the proposed infrastructure, the city project promised dedicated independent power supply, portable water, high-speed internet, high-tech security, and emergency services, including an ultra-modern fire service and air ambulances”.