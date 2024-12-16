Benue Boat Accident: Police Rescue 11 Persons Unhurt

Share

The Benue State Police Command, on Monday, said eleven persons were rescued from the boat accident that occured on Sunday, December 15 in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene who gave an update to newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital said the people were rescued unhurt.

The PPRO further disclosed that of the ten persons earlier rescued unconscious, eight were resuscitated and are responding to treatment while two have been confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the mortuary.

Anene further said four more corpses were recovered yesterday, while three persons are still missing.

She said that at the time of filing this report, six persons were confirmed dead while three were still missing.

