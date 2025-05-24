Benue Begins Project Tour Ahead Of Democracy Day Celebration

Share

The Benue State Government has commenced a state-wide inspection of projects executed under Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration as part of activities marking the upcoming May 29 Democracy Day celebration.

The monitoring exercise is led by former Minister of Information and Communication, Mr. Labaran Maku, and ex-NOA Director and founder of Timbuktoo Media Services, Dr. Mike Omeri.

The team inspected projects in Gwer East Local Government Area and parts of Benue South Senatorial District. A major highlight was the 52-kilometre Ojo-Awajir-Otukpo road project, awarded at N25.7 billion, which is currently 25% completed.

Engr. Hembadoon Nongo, Acting Director of Engineering Services at the Bureau of Special Projects and Infrastructure, said the contract was awarded in September 2024 and work commenced the following month. The road is expected to be completed within a year.

However, the site engineer, Mr. Wang-Wu, speaking through an interpreter and company PRO Bob Ogbonaiya, expressed concerns over insecurity in the area, citing it as a major reason for the slow progress and appealing for enhanced security support.

Residents like Titus Tsavwua lauded the Alia-led administration for its commitment to rural development, noting that the projects have already begun to transform their communities.

Speaking to journalists, the Governor’s Technical Adviser on Media and Strategic Communication, Mr. Solomon Iorpev, said the ongoing projects reflect Governor Alia’s vision to drive sustainable development across the state.

