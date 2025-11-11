Benue Begins Biometric Review, Issuance Of New ID Cards To IDPs

The Benue State government yesterday announced the commencement of the biometric review and issuance of new identity cards to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr James Aondoakaa Iorpuu, disclosed this during the distribution of food and nonfood items to the displaced population at the SEMA headquarters in Makurdi.

Iorpuu who spoke through the Director of Administration of the agency, Dr Donald Komgbenda, lamented the challenges confronting the displaced persons, noting that about 70 to 80 households at Tatyough and Tyo-Mu communities both in Makurdi Lo-cal Government Area have returned to their ancestral homes to continue with normal farming and other social activities to fend for their families.

According to him, the distribution of the relief materials was “another clear testament to Governor Alia’s dedication to improving the welfare of displaced and vulnerable populations.

“Beyond meeting immediate needs, Governor Alia’s administration is taking deliberate and strategic steps to restore livelihoods and rebuild communities.

“In collaboration with our partners, Benue SEMA has commenced the biometric review and issuance of new identity cards to IDPs in camps and host communities to ensure proper documentation and inclusion.”