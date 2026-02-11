Benue: Averting Collapse Of Healthcare Centres

Background

The health sector in Benue State is experiencing a severe crisis, characterised by the functional collapse of numerous Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), as many of them have dilapidated infrastructure and are lacking in essential drugs as well as personnel. The state has on record 1,613 health facilities (including 1,489 PHCs), which is something to celebrate. However, the sad tale over the years is that the majority of these facilities are in non-functional state, leaving rural communities with minimal access to decent medical care.

Many of the PHCs in the state lack basic amenities like water, power, and functional equipment, and buildings, with many of the buildings suffering broken doors and windows. General hospitals in the state are also severely understaffed, with some, such as the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), facing strikes and workers’ fatigue, due to unpaid salary arrears and poor working conditions. The collapse of these centres has led to preventable deaths, including cases where women in labour have no access to proper care. In fact, the state government has recently sealed multiple private health facilities, such as St. John’s Hospital in Otukpo and several others in Buruku, Ushongo, and Kwande, for operating in substandard environments and engaging in unqualified practices.

Primary healthcare emergency

The Benue State Government has declared an emergency on primary healthcare and auditing its health centres to improve them, with plans to finalise the rehabilitation of 276 council ward health centres. The Ministry of Health had embarked on a campaign to close down unlicensed hospitals and clinics, with several operators handed over to the law enforcement agents for investigation. The government had also intervened in response to specific tragedies by ordering the transfer of patients from failing facilities to better-equipped hospitals.

Reports indicate that only a fraction of the state’s budget is allocated to healthcare, leaving many facilities under-funded. New Telegraph has observed that several healthcare facilities in Benue State have been identified as being non-functional, dilapidated, or operating below standard, often forcing residents to rely on traditional medicine or travel long distances for care.

Some neglected facilities

Some examples of non-functional or neglected hospitals/clinics include: PHC Awulema (Oglewu Ehaje Ward, Otukpo-Enugu Road): In fact, it is often described as a collapsing and desolate facility where health workers rarely report to work. Adikpo General Hospital in Kwande LGA is another one. It has suffered from extreme neglect, with reports of no functional X-ray, scanners, oxygen, or even blood bank, and very few staff, leaving it ill equipped to handle emergencies.

In Ugba Hospital at Katsina-Ala LGA, the story is the same. It is noted for poor conditions in its wards. The Buruku General Hospital is cited for a brokendown healthcare system. The Luter Clinic and Maternity also in Kwande LGA was sealed by the state government for being a “quack” facility that was endangering lives.

Factors affecting healthcare

New Telegraph from findings have noted certain key factors that are affecting the effectiveness and functionality of the state healthcare system. One of such is infrastructural decay as many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and general hospitals in the state lack electricity, water, and essential equipment. Others have the problem of staffing and funding shortages. Many facilities have abandoned projects, lack qualified doctors, and are suffering from long-term strikes by medical staff over unpaid salaries.

Another critical factor is that of illegal operations. The state government has recently closed down several illegal, unregistered, and “quack” clinics in regions like Buruku, Ushongo, and Kwande, which were operating in unhygienic conditions. However, efforts are being made by the state government to upgrade facilities, such as the rehabilitation work for the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) cafeteria and general reforms. Considering these factors, there is therefore the urgent need for the state government to revive ailing health centres particularly Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) driven by the necessity to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to the grassroots population, reduce high maternal and infant mortality rates, and achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

With roughly 70% of the people relying on these facilities, the current state, where only about 20% of the over 30,000 PHC facilities are fully functional, has led to a reliance on expensive tertiary care and increased, often cost, out-ofpocket expenses. The government should strive hard to improve access for underserved populations: It should see that PHCs revitalised and made essential to bringing health services closer to rural and vulnerable communities, as well as reduce the burden on tertiary hospitals. It must be noted that reducing mortality and disease burden, functional PHCs are critical to combating preventable diseases, reducing high maternal health, and improving child health outcomes.

Pathway to success

There is also the propensity for the government to strengthen economic stability. A healthy population is vital for national development, and fixing these centres reduces the economic strain on citizens who find it difficult to access healthcare due to high healthcare costs. Strengthening PHCs is acknowledged as the foundation for UHC, which is essential to providing essential services regardless of socio-economic status. Many facilities are dilapidated, requiring comprehensive renovation, modern equipment, and consistent power supply

IDA’s appeal

The dispute over qualification made the Idanre Development Assembly (IDA) to appeal to the state government and other relevant stakeholders to urgently conclude the ongoing process for the selection of a new Owa of Idanreland. In a statement by its PresidentGeneral, Dr. Anthony A. Omolola, the Assembly called on Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Chairman of Idanre Local Government, and the Idanre Kingmakers—under the leadership of the Regent, High Chief Christopher Oluwole Akindolire—to work collaboratively towards resolving the prolonged delay. According to the Assembly, the absence of a substantive monarch has negatively affected several traditionlinked activities in the town, including the observance of market days and other customary functions.

The IDA noted that the procedures guiding the selection of a new Owa are clearly outlined in the gazetted Chieftaincy Declaration and the Morgan Review documents issued by the government to the ruling houses and kingmakers. While commending the processes already carried out by the authorised bodies, the Assembly expressed concern over the sudden halt and prolonged silence surrounding the exercise, warning that the delay could send negative signals within the kingdom and potentially threaten the prevailing peace.

Irun-Akoko’s dispute

The tension in Irun-Akoko is over an attempt to install a parallel monarch for the community. This led the kingmakers, traditional chiefs, and opinion leaders to kick against the move to install a parallel monarch and kingdom out of the present Irun-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of the state. The traditional kingmakers and quarter chiefs said any move by the state government to accede to pressure to create a kingdom and install a monarch in any of the quarters in the town would lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The Asiwaju of Irun-Akoko, Chief Paul Oguntimehin, and a community leader, Mr. Olusegun Adu-Peters, spoke on behalf of the Onirun of Irun-Akoko, Oba Bayode Agboola, who warned the government against moves that could truncate the peace in the agrarian community. Adu-Peters said the request by Hon Olanrewaju Adeyemi for the creation of the Oke-Oro community out of the present Irun-Akoko was unknown to the law and a suit filed against the request was pending before Justice B. J. Akinwumi of an Ondo State High Court sitting in Ikare Akoko.

According to him: “We urge Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to do the needful by rejecting any request made or submitted for the approval and recognition of the purported ‘Owa Adimula’ title of the first defendant in the suit and his purported and non-existing ‘Oke-Oro’ community during pendency of suit number HCIK/20/CIV/2025.

“The said suit is challenging the act of the First Defendant, Hon. Olarewaju Adeyemi, an unrecognised community purportedly known as ‘Oke-Oro’ within Irun-Akoko without the approval of the First Claimant, Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola, the Onirun of Irun-Akoko, an act which is highly provocative and has caused serious breach of peace in IrunAkoko in time past.”

Oguntimehin in his remarks said: “I want to appeal to the state governor and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to reject Adeyemi’s plot. If there is somebody they want to compensate, they can make him a Commissioner, or they should recommend him to President Tinubu to become an Ambassador not to create problems for me and my generation in our town, by making the king of a nonexisting community.

“We have been struggling for the past two, three years now to make sure we develop that town. We have renovated our schools, and we succeeded in bringing Civil Defence to Irun. Developmental projects are ongoing in the town for the benefit of all of us. “And somebody is creating a problem because he wants to be king. We want to have peace and develop our town. The state government should not create any problem for us in Irun-Akoko by creating any new kingdom for anybody.”