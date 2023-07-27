Benue Attacks: We Can’t Allow Ingrates To Destroy Our State’s Image – Alia

…22 new births recorded in one IDP camp, 15,000 new IDPs uncovered

Apparently perturbed by the incessant killings and displacement of citizens of Benue State by suspected Fulani terrorists, Governor Hyacinth Alia on Thursday said his administration will not allow the invaders he described as ‘ingrates’ to continue to destroy the image of the state.

This is just as the governor confirmed no fewer than 22 new births in one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps as well as 15, 000 IDPs in another unofficial camp in the state.

Governor Alia stated this during the flag-off and distribution of relief materials to displaced victims of herdsmen attacks at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Makurdi.

The governor said, “Benue remains a very peaceful place and we cannot allow a few ingrates who are known progressive of heart and mind to destroy the image of Benue.

“We (Benue citizens) are a peaceful people, all those in IDP camps love their families, love the state and love what they do on their own farms; it remains my priority to get them back home to their ancestral farmlands and we can never settle for less on this” suing for the support of the people to achieve the lofty dream.

Governor Alia disclosed that during his visit to the IDP camps for an on-the-spot assessment of their plights, he discovered about 15, 000 IDPs in one of the camps tagged: “unofficial camp” lacking basic amenities including water, shelter and food among other things.

He therefore declared that all of such camps be henceforth made official and advised SEMA staff to ensure that the relief materials also get to those displaced persons.

Governor Alia said the items were a short-term measure to cushion the effect of the attack, and warned against the diversion of the materials, saying anyone caught doing so would be made to face the full weight of the law.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr James Iorpuu, lamented the deplorable condition of the agency on the assumption of office, a situation that promoted its restructuring to make it befitting.

Mr Iorpuu announced the launching of a website for the agency to enhance information dissemination, and employment of 88 approved staff and commended the various interventions by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other federal agencies in the supply of relief items for the persons of need.