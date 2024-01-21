Benue Attacks: Troops Alarmed By Volumes Of Fleeing Okokolo People In Agatu – OPWS

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia has said its troops deployed to Akwu in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State to repel armed herdsmen terrorist attacks were alarmed by the volume of people fleeing from Okokolo community in the local government.

Major General Igbinomwanhia, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Makurdi, said, three soldiers and a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed by the bandits adding that two other soldiers who were wounded were immediately evacuated to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Hospital in Makurdi.

He said “The troops were informed that terrorists suspected to be armed herdsmen were advancing towards the town to attack it. The troops immediately mobilised and proceeded to the community which is about 15 km from their base.

“On arrival, the troops encountered the bandits attacking the community and subsequently engaged the criminals in a gun duel that lasted for three hours.

“The attack was successfully repelled with the terrorists withdrawing in disarray while evacuating their dead and wounded.

“The success achieved was however at a huge cost with three of the troops paying the supreme sacrifice to prevent the killing of the inhabitants of Okokolo and the intended sacking of the community.

“In addition to the death of the two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, two other soldiers were wounded and immediately evacuated to the Nigerian Air Force hospital in Makurdi”.

The OPWS helmsman said Governor Hyacinth Alia, visited the scene of the attack via his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode where they were received by the Chairman Agatu LGA, Hon. Yakubu Ochepo and the traditional rulers of the communities during which the Governor commensurated with troops of Sector 5 OPWS and the entire OPWS troops.

The governor also assured the Joint Task Force of the continual support of the state government and promised to assist in the treatment of the wounded.

Major General Igbinomwanhia also commended the troops and encouraged them to put the setback of the loss of their colleagues behind them and remain focused on the mission of ridding the Joint Operations Area of the Force of all criminality.

The Force Commander also intimated to the troops the support of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the conduct of their operations and further assured them of the speedy recovery of the wounded soldiers.

He also assured the governor of the commitment of the Force to continue to carry out its mandate and mission as aptly directed by the CDS for the security of the life and properties in the Force Joint Operations Area.

He said further operations are already on to track the assailants to their hideout.