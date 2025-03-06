Benue Attacks: Legislator Wants Recovered Bodies Display

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday rebuffed insinuations by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, that it acted without due regard to provisions of the Constitution in the suspension of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ik – pambese.

The lawmakers insisted that they acted within the ambit of the law. The position of the lawmakers was contained in a letter dated March 5th, 2025, signed by the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, and addressed to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Senate, had in a letter signed by the Chair – man, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adegbanmire Adeniyi Ayodele, SAN, and addressed to the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, expressed deep concern over the purported removal of the Chief Judge of Benue State, insisting that the action was carried out without due regard to the provisions of the Constitution.

