Benue Attacks: Lawmaker Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention

As the invasion and gruesome killings of farmers in Benue State intensify, Hon. Samuel Anyor Mato, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Kwande East constituency, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and end the ongoing bloodshed in the region.

The lawmaker dismissed claims by Governor Hyacinth Alia’s security aide and Director General of the Bureau of Homeland Security Affairs, Jacob Gbamwuan, that there is relative peace in the local government,

Mato described this statement as a misrepresentation of the actual situation on the ground.

Speaking at a news conference in Makurdi, Mato expressed hope that President Tinubu’s intervention, particularly in Turan and Ikyurav-Ya communities, would help curb the escalating killings, as farmers are being displaced daily with no substantial response from the state government.

Mato also confirmed the abduction of a Mobile Policeman and a member of the Vigilante group by the suspected herders, who have taken them to an unknown location.

He revealed that at least 30 more people have been killed in various attacks since the Christmas Day massacre, which claimed the lives of 17 farmers across Moon, Mbadura, Yaav, Mbaikyol, and Kumakwagh council wards.

“Since the Christmas Day massacre of over 17 people, 30 more lives have been lost in various attacks across Moon, Mbadura, Yaav, Mbaikyol, and Kumakwagh council wards,” Mato said.

“A local vigilante, Mr Aondoakula, and a Mobile Policeman serving at Jato-Aka were captured during one of the attacks, and their whereabouts remain unknown.”

Mato also pointed to a recent attack in Agura, in Chembe, Kumakwagh council ward of Turan, where two people were killed, houses were burned, and properties destroyed.

“Even last night, more than two people were killed,” he said. “Yet, despite these continuous attacks, the DG of Homeland Security claims there is peace in Turan. This is a misplacement of facts.”

The lawmaker lamented that despite the reports made to security agencies, no concrete action has been taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He called for immediate military and police intervention to restore lasting peace to the now-deserted communities.

Meanwhile, a video circulating online showed numerous innocent victims of the herders’ attacks, some lying in hospital beds at Jato-Aka, suffering from the brutal violence.

