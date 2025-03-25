Benue Attacks: Jet Fighters Intensify Airstrikes To Flush Out Insurgents

Share

Jeet fighters belonging to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), are intensifying airstrikes to flush out suspected armed herdsmen terrorists attacking the people of Turan in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area also confirmed to New Telegraph that an armoured tank has also been stationed at the military base in Jato-Aka as part of government’s efforts to curb the recalcitrant attackers.

A staff of the NAF who spoke to New Telegraph on telephone on condition of anonymity, confirmed NAF’s air operation in the area.

He said: “Certainly, we at the Tactical Air Force Command (TAC) here, we are operating around those areas, we carry out air surveillance, but I cannot tell you where and where we are doing our operations.

“We have Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) here, you can come to the head – quarters with your team and ask anybody the information office and get what you want.

The OPWS has both land and air components, we are protecting the environment, but I won’t tell you when we are going airborne.”

It was however learnt that at least, five council wards including: Moon, Mbaikyor, Mbadura, Kumakwagh and Yaav have been under siege due to persistent attacks by herdsmen.

Many people have been killed, scores of others displaced and property worth billions of naira including food items destroyed by the invaders.

Several displaced families are said to be taking refuge on the Anwase Mountain top as well as in Jato-Aka and Nyihemba settlement areas.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

