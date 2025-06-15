Benue Attacks: Irate Youths Protest Herdsmen Massacre

Share

Youths in Benue State on Sunday staged a peaceful protest to express outrage over the recent massacre of residents by suspected armed herdsmen, including the gruesome killing of an entire family in Yelwata.

The demonstrators, clad in black and carrying palm fronds and placards with inscriptions such as “A cry for help, stop Benue killings,” blocked major highways at the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, disrupting vehicular movement and demanding urgent government intervention.

Despite the state government’s earlier directive banning protests, the youths gathered in the early hours and remained defiant. The protest was later disrupted by security operatives who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A police helicopter hovered over the city for aerial surveillance as security was tightened across Makurdi. Personnel from the military, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Immigration Service were stationed at key locations to prevent escalation.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, acknowledged the pain and frustration caused by the recurring attacks. However, he cautioned against protests that could threaten public peace, disrupt economic activities, or endanger lives. He urged the youths to remain law-abiding and warned that intelligence reports suggested that such gatherings could be exploited to launch further attacks on vulnerable communities.

Governor Alia assured that his administration was engaging with federal security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders to strengthen security measures and find long-term solutions to the attacks.

The police action against protesters drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Chief Bemgba Iortyom.

He condemned the use of tear gas on peaceful demonstrators, describing it as an “act of unprovoked violence” that reflects a lack of empathy by the state government.

“This act of violence against peaceful youths only amplifies Governor Alia’s disconnect from the suffering of the people. His failure to confront the atrocities committed by Fulani herdsmen has allowed these killings to continue unabated,” Iortyom stated.

He accused the governor of deflecting blame—from the victims to political figures and even religious leaders—rather than taking decisive action against the attackers.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has evacuated residents from Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area, near the Nasarawa border, following a brutal attack over the weekend believed to have been carried out by Fulani militants.

The survivors were relocated to the Makurdi International Market for safety and care.

Among the most harrowing accounts was that of a middle-aged woman who lost her five children and her aged mother in the attack. Recounting her ordeal, she said the assailants struck in the early hours, doused her home with petrol, and set it ablaze while her family slept.

“They burnt my house with my children and my mother inside. I couldn’t save anyone. I only managed to escape with my life,” she said, overcome with grief.

The incident adds to the growing list of attacks that have plagued Benue communities in recent years, as residents continue to call for concrete action from both state and federal governments to halt the bloodshed.

