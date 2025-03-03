Benue Attacks: IDPs Vow To Reject Govt’s Food Supply

Share

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of armed herdsmen attacks in Kwande local government area of Benue State on Monday vowed to reject food items sent to them by the state government through State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA) insisting that provision of security is the only acceptable option to them now.

Speaking to New Telegraph in an exclusive telephone chat, one of the affected victims and an elder from Mbaikyol council ward, Samuel Terver, lamented the complete take over of settlement areas by the armed insurgents as well as the burning down of several houses and food items without intervention by the state government.

According to Terver, “it is sad that herdsmen are killing our people on a daily basis, the state government is aware of all these but has been silent and is not ready to come to our support.

“We only hear the governor himself saying that there is relative peace in the state and we have not witnessed the so-called peace in the whole of Turan district since the attacks and killings started.

“We don’t want the relief materials brought from the state government from SEMA, all we want now is the deployment of security personnel to our communities to help contain the situation in Turan.”

Terver maintained that the insurgents have pushed residents away from their homes of abode and now taking refuge in Jato-Aka and Nyihemba.

He said the state government had assured them of provision of security but the promise ended on their lips.

Also speaking, an opinion leader in the area, Lawrence Akerigba, who decried the complete absence of security personnel in Turan, hinted that the invaders have hinted of a fresh attack on the people and urged security agencies to be prepared to confront the enemies.

Akerigba also backed Simon Terver on rejection of government’s food supply, as he exclaimed: “we left a lot of food in our homes and if there is adequate security to enable us go back, we will have enough to eat with our families not the type of food being given to us by the state government.”

He said both Nyihemba and Jato Aka communities which have become the refugees home, is over populated and appealed to the state government to act fast to save the lives of the inhabitants.

