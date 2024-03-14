Benue Attacks: Group Challenges Alia To Come Clean

The Ukum Elite Assembly (UEA) has asked Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia to come clean on the continued attacks in the state by gunmen. In a statement yesterday by Tyosoo Akaa (President) and Yoosu Soonen (Secretary) the association said the comments and remarks of the governor after the attacks on Ukum portended hidden facts about the killings that were known to him alone.

The group: “We have carefully observed and X-rayed the utterances, actions and inactions of the governor, particularly on the activities of killer herdsmen in Benue communities since his assumption of office as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Benue State, and all evidence points to the fact that the Governor owes Benue people an explanation regarding his involvement and commitment with the Fulani people.

“A few days ago, gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia invaded Gbagir and its environs in Tyuluv Council Ward of Ukum and unleashed mayhem on the innocent/ harmless farming community, leaving no fewer than 50 persons gruesomely murdered and property worth billions of naira destroyed.”