Benue Attacks: For 12 Years Herdsmen Killing Us Like Chickens — Leaders Lament

At least eleven peasant farmers at Anwase, Izoov and Mkomon districts of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State who were gruesomely murdered on Christmas day by armed herdsmen have been given mass burial in the area amidst tears and heavy security presence.

At the funeral, the traditional ruler of Ityuluv, James Zegelu Yengen and President of Nyiev Tiev, Dr. Akanyi, expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia and the Kwande Local Government Chairman for their support, which they said enabled the families, bury their relatives.

They however, lamented that their communities have been abandoned by the government, a situation that has made them vulnerable to attacks from armed herdsmen whom they alleged are supported by the Jukun people from neighbouring Taraba State that have been attacking and killing them like chickens in the last 12 years.

