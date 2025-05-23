Share

The Idoma Area Traditional Council (IATC), in collaboration with the Idoma Local Government Council Chairmen (ILGCC), has issued a firm directive mandating armed herdsmen to vacate all farmlands in Idoma land with immediate effect.

This resolution was among key decisions reached during an emergency meeting held at the Och’Idoma’s Palace in Otukpo, following a spate of attacks and killings allegedly carried out by armed herdsmen in the region.

In a communiqué signed by Adegbe Uloko Sundaeh, Secretary of the IATC, the council emphasized the urgent need for enhanced security patrols, deployment of additional personnel to high-risk areas, and investment in conflict resolution mechanisms to avert further violence.

“The council unanimously urges the state government to initiate dialogue and prevail upon Fulani herdsmen to vacate all farmlands to enable farmers resume their activities without fear or intimidation,” the statement read.

Reaffirming their commitment to the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, the IATC and ILGCC called for its full and uncompromising enforcement. All local government chairmen in Idoma land were tasked with ensuring compliance and strengthening coordination with security agencies to restore calm in affected communities.

The councils also issued a strong appeal to both state and federal governments to show the political will needed to implement the resolutions and reinforce the region’s security framework.

Condemning the latest wave of violence, the council expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to grieving families. They reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing peace and justice for the victims.

“Their lives were senselessly cut short in heinous acts that must never be allowed to recur. We are grateful to the government and security agencies whose proactive engagements show a genuine commitment to the safety and well-being of our people,” the communiqué stated.

The joint resolution underscores growing concerns over escalating insecurity in Benue State and reflects the determination of Idoma leaders—representing the state’s second-largest ethnic group—to safeguard their communities and uphold the rule of law.

