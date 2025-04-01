Benue Attack: Idoma Youths Blow Hot Over Otukpo Killings

Share

The protesting Idoma youths in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday declared that they can no longer tolerate the incessant killings by armed herdsmen.

The assailants reportedly invaded Olena in the Asa community in Otukpo LGA on Monday night, forcing residents to flee for their lives as the community has been under the control of the herdsmen.

The escalating violence has led to kidnappings, killings, and the forced displacement of residents, leaving the people of Otukpo in a state of despair.

Reacting to the attacks, youths in Otukpo, under the umbrella of Ochetoha K’Idoma, the youth wing of the Idoma apex socio-cultural group, raised the alarm over the increasing insecurity in the area.

President of the Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing Worldwide, Magaji Mike Alidu, in a statement, appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia, his deputy Samuel Ode, and other authorities to take swift action to protect the people.

“We beg of you to come to our aid. Otukpo is under siege by kidnappers. Tonight, another person was kidnapped from Asa in Otukpo.

“We can’t take it anymore. Our people are living in fear, and we are losing hope. We urge you to take immediate action to rescue the kidnapped victim and restore peace to our community.”

The latest surge in violence has caused widespread panic, with residents fleeing their homes to escape the attacks.

Alidu emphasized that the community is in desperate need of government intervention, as reported kidnappings and murders have intensified in recent days.

