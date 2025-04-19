Benue Attack: Death Toll Hits 55

Share

The death toll from the coordinated terror attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State has risen to 55.

Governor Hyacinth Alia disclosed this while leading top government officials and security agencies on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas.

Providing a breakdown of the carnage, the governor said 27 bodies were recovered from Logo LGA, while 28 were retrieved from Ukum LGA.

He revealed that five corpses were initially recovered in Gbagir and transported to a mortuary.

Ongoing searches by civilians for missing relatives led to the discovery of two additional bodies.

In one case, a bereaved family conducted an immediate burial under the protection of security personnel.

“Police operatives responding to simultaneous attacks in Logo also recovered twelve more bodies, which have been deposited in a local mortuary. These discoveries bring the total number of confirmed fatalities to twenty,” the governor explained.

The violence has sent shockwaves across the state, already grappling with a fragile security situation worsened by longstanding tensions between farming communities and nomadic herdsmen.

Governor Alia condemned the attacks and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and accurate information to help prevent further violence.

He stressed that the state government is doing everything possible to restore peace and ensure the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to justice.

“What has befallen the state is a wake-up call for our people not to sleep with both eyes closed. We must remain vigilant and expose those behind these atrocities,” he stated.

Benue State, often referred to as the “Food Basket of the Nation”, has long been a flashpoint in Nigeria’s herder-farmer conflict, driven by land use disputes, climate pressures, and deepening ethnic and religious divisions.

Share