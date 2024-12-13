Benue Assembly Uncovers Multibillion Naira Fraud in LG Councils Operations

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly has reportedly stumbled over a multi-billion fraud that has rocked the 23 local government areas in the state over which the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the State Universal Basic Education Board are alleged to be actively embroiled.

The 10-man ad-hoc committee of the Assembly, led by the Majority Leader, Hon. Saater Tiseer and Mr. David Ochapa, Secretary, constituted to investigate the activities of the then caretaker committees of the 23 local government councils in the state, in its report among others, recommended that “the state Chairman of SUBEB to account for N2, 073,779,218.07 being balance of the funds received from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs between December 2023 and June, 2024.”

The Assembly further called for the scrapping of the State and Local Government Joint Account Allocation Committee to allow local government councils receive direct allocation meant for them to enable them to deliver services to the rural people.

It also recommended that “the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs should refund the sum of N1, 782,000,000.00 being total sum of the N9, 000,000.00 siphoned from security votes of the 23 local government councils from October, 2023 to June, 2024 for nine months and report back to the House within one month with evidence of payment.”

The total amount in question is N3,855, 779, 218. 07. In a swift reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, called on Governor Hyacinth Alia of the state to immediately take a decisive action in implementing the recommendations outlined in the report of the ad-hoc committee.

The party, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr. Tim Nyor, said “as the steward of the people’s welfare and governance, it is imperative for the governor to prioritize transparency and accountability within our local government system.

“The findings by the Assembly’s ad hoc committee, which are of significant concern, must not only be acknowledged, but acted upon as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to anti-corruption efforts.

“We are alarmed by the reported corrupt activities involving both the Bureau for Local Governments and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“These serious allegations require immediate attention, and appropriate action should be taken to hold accountable those involved. The PDP firmly believes that the integrity of our local governance structures is essential for the development and progress of the state”.

The party urged Governor Alia to exhibit strong leadership by ensuring the full implementation of the recommendations, saying that it stands in solidarity with the people of the state in demanding integrity, transparency, and accountability from their leaders.

“Failure to act upon the committee’s recommendations will not only erode public trust, but jeopardize the progress we strive to achieve as a state.”

