Benue Assembly To Resume Plenary In Renovated Complex

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga has revealed that lawmakers of the 10th Assembly in the state may begin sitting in the newly renovated Assembly Complex on the next scheduled legislative date.

Rt. Hon. Emberga disclosed this during an inspection visit to the complex to assess the extent and quality of work done.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Zape Michael Upaa, expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded so far and applauded Governor Alia for prioritising the upgrade of legislative infrastructure in the state.

He stated that the renovated complex reflects Governor Alia’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and providing a conducive environment for effective lawmaking.

While commending the ongoing work, he urged the contractor to accelerate the final phase of the project to ensure a timely handover for immediate use.

The Speaker was accompanied during the assessment tour by key principal officers of the House, including the Majority Leader, Hon. Pharm. Sir Thomas Dugeri, Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Abu James Omoru, Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Cyril Ikong, Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Dr Simon Gabo, Hon. Elias Audu, Hon. Dr Mathew Damkor, Hon. Isaacs Ochekliye, among others.