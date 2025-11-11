Benue Assembly Suspends Two Ex-Principal Officers

The Benue State House of Assembly on Monday suspended former Majority Leader Mr. Saater Tiseer (APC/Mbagwa) for six months and former Minority Leader Mr. Michael Audu (PDP/Adoka-Ugboju) for three months over alleged gross misconduct.

The suspension followed a motion moved by the incumbent Majority Leader, Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West), during plenary.

Dugeri stated that the conduct of the two former House Leaders while in office portrayed the Assembly in a negative light.

He added that an ad-hoc committee set up by the Assembly to investigate the activities of the former leadership had indicted the duo, finding them guilty of misusing their offices for personal gains, actions deemed incompatible with the oath of office and membership of the House.

“The House has a duty to discipline any erring member for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty capable of tarnishing its image,” Hon. Dugeri said.

The motion was seconded by Dr. Elias Audu (APC/Gwer East), who urged the House to constitute a special committee to work with the Ethics Committee to further investigate the matter. “When the House is not stable, the state will be unstable,” he remarked.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker, Mr. Alfred Emberga, said the suspension of the two former leaders would serve as a deterrent to others.