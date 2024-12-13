Benue Assembly Suspends Recruitment Of Teachers

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday ordered the suspension of the recruitment of primary school teachers by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The House also asked SUBEB Executive Chairman Grace Adagba to appear before Tuesday to explain the circumstances surrounding the sudden introduction of those with nonprofessional degrees in education with cut-off mark of 25 per cent in the aptitude tests.

She was also asked to furnish the House with the needs assessment of teachers’ requirements on school by school-by-school basis from each local government and provide results of all candidates who participated in the recruitment.

The Assembly made the decision during plenary presided over by Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Douglas Akya, who expressed concerns that the board short – listed graduates without the right qualifications contrary to the requirements specified in the advertisement.

He said the alleged manipulation of the exercise was against Governor Hyacinth Alia’s intention to revamp public primary school.

Deputy Whip Alfred Emberga, who seconded the motion, said he received several complaints from his constituents on the matter, noting that it was not the responsibility of the board to recruit teachers.

The House, according to a statement, also directed the Executive Secretary Benue State Science and Technical Education Board to convert Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Aliade to Government Science and Technical College (GSTC).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"