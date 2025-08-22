Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members Over Plan To Impeach Speaker

The Benue State House of Assembly on Friday suspended four members of the House for six months over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

Those suspended were Alfred Aondoaver (Makurdi North), Shimawua Emmanuel (Vandeikya II), Cyril Ikong (Oju II) and Abu Umoru James (Apa).

New Telegraph gathered that the lawmakers were accused of holding an undercover meeting at the Government House aimed at removing the Speaker.

The Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, who moved the motion, said the affected members were attempting to cause chaos in the Assembly despite a recent vote of confidence passed in the Speaker and Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The motion was adopted during plenary presided over by the Speaker, leading to the suspension of the four lawmakers for six months.

He said, “On Wednesday, 20 August 2025, the house in the spirit of unity passed a vote of confidence in the House leadership and the Governor of Benue State.

“Concerned that barely three days after the House adopted resolutions on this matter on this cause, Hon. Alfred Aondoaver and three others went behind to mobilise other members to cause chaos in the House.”