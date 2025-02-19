Benue Assembly Suspends 13 Members For Opposing CJ Removal

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly on Wednesday suspended the 13 members who dissociated themselves from the removal of the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Maurice Ikpambase.

New Telegraph recalls that the 13 members had met after the plenary on Tuesday to dissociate themselves from the removal of the chief judge.

The 13 members who highlighted some reasons described the purported removal of the state chief judge as unconstitutional and violating the principles of separation of powers and fair hearing which is necessary for the sustenance of democracy.

At an emergency plenary held on Wednesday, the house slammed three months suspension on the 13 members for what they described as their dishonourable actions capable of casting aspersions and causing acrimony in the House.

The House which condemned in the strongest terms the action of the 13 members said, Some of the members after voting for the removal of the State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambase, went back to address a press conference and denied voting in favour of the motion to remove the Chief Judge.

The Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Dajoh, listed those suspended to include, Mr. Douglas Akya (Makurdi South), Mr. Jonathan Agbidye (Katsina-Ala East), Mrs. Beckie Orpin (Gboko East), Mr. Simon Gabo (Ushongo-Mata), Mr. Williams Ortyom (Agasha), Mr. Onah Blessed (Oju 1) and Mr. Elias Audu (Gwer East).

Others are Mr. Anyor Mato (Kwande East), Mr. Manger Manger (Tarka), Mr. Solomon Gyila (Gwer West), Mr. Samuel Agada (Ogbadibo), Mr. Abraham Jabi (Buruku) and Mr. Ezra Nyiyongo (Ukum).

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Saater Tiseer had earlier recalled that they had in the last sitting received a complaint from the Attorney-General detailing allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, bribery and corruption, and other sundry allegations against the Chief Judge.

According to him, the House adopted resolutions on the matter, and the 13 suspended members, some of which voted in support of the recommendation to remove Justice Ikpambase, publicly dissociated themselves from the process in which they took part, thereby contravening Order IX, Rule 58(6) of the House Standing Rules.

The Majority Leader submitted, that the actions of the 13 members were not only dishonourable but an afterthought and a deceptive posture capable of causing acrimony and casting aspersions on the House and, among other prayers, called on the House to suspend them for a period of three months.

