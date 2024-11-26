Benue Assembly Summons Sports Commissioner Over Lobi Stars Poor Outings

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity, Rt. Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange and the management of Lobi Stars FC to appear before it on Tuesday, 3rd December to explain why the club is performing below expectation.

The member representing Buruku State Constituency, Dr Abraham Jabi, in a motion during plenary, decried the poor outings of the club, noting that despite enormous resources pumped into the club by the state government to support the team, “the club is still performing poorly on position 17th on the league division table, heading to relegation”.

Lending their voices to the motion, the member representing Makurdi South State Constituency Hon. Douglas Akya and his Makurdi North State Constituency counterpart, Hon. Alfred Emberga, noted that the present government has funded the club well, yet regretted why there is no correspondence result from the club and said the House should invoke its powers to sack them should the management refused to honour the invitation.

