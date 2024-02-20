Benue Assembly Sacks, Replaces Three LG Caretaker Committee Chairs

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday sacked the caretaker Chairmen of Ukum, Katsina-Ala, and Gboko Local Government Areas for alleged gross misconduct, embezzlement of local government revenue funds and indulging in unwholesome activities.

Those sacked included: Hon. Tervershima Abraham Agber of Gboko who was replaced by Hon. Verlumun Avar; Rev. Pastor Gideon Haanongon of Ukum who was replaced by Hon. Victor Iorzaa for Ukum local government and Hon. Francis Zazan of Katsina-Ala who was replaced by Hon. Justin Shaku.

Reading the letter of their sack on the floor of the Assembly, the Speaker, Hon. Aondona Dajoh put the question before the House seeking their approval which they gave expressly that the Chairmen should be sacked and handed over to their deputies immediately.

The House went ahead to confirm the names sent to them by Governor Hyacinth Alia in that manner.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Raphael Akume Ityav, said in another development, the Assembly received students from Vandeikya Comprehensive College (VCC) who came on an excursion to the Assembly and also presented an award of excellence to the Speaker, Hon. Aondona Dajoh.