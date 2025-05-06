Benue Assembly Rejects Nat’l Assembly Summons

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging its Speaker, Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, to disregard a summons issued by the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee.

The summons, slated for Wednesday, May 8, 2025, had called on Governor Hyacinth Alia and Speaker Dajoh to appear before the committee to explain why the National Assembly should not invoke its constitutional powers to take over the state’s legislative functions in light of the persistent insecurity in Benue State.

The directive to both Benue and Zamfara states came as the House of Representatives seeks accountability from state leaders amidst worsening security crises.

However, in a swift response, the Benue Assembly argued that the summons violates the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), insisting that the state legislature is not subordinate to the National Assembly.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Terver Zamber, in a statement, disclosed that the Assembly plans to initiate legal action against the National Assembly.

He also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Inspector General of Police to investigate the identities and motivations of those who submitted the petition.

The Assembly further called on members of the National Assembly from Benue State—both Senators and Representatives—to engage directly with the House for proper clarification, expressing dismay over the state’s portrayal at the federal level.

Speaking on the development, Majority Leader Saater Tiseer described the National Assembly’s notice as a display of “ignorance.” He argued that Section 101 of the Constitution empowers the Benue Assembly to regulate its affairs independently.

Also speaking, Bemdoo Ipusu, representing Katsina-Ala West Constituency, supported the decision to seek legal redress and suggested that the group, Guidance of Democracy, which allegedly misled the National Assembly, be included in the suit.

Ipusu criticized the petition’s reference to Hon. Peter Uche as one of the 13 suspended members, pointing out that Uche was never suspended—an error he said revealed the petitioners’ lack of understanding of the Assembly’s proceedings.

Michael Audu and Peter Uche also condemned the National Assembly’s action and urged the Speaker and leadership to boycott the hearing.

Uche, in particular, said he remains active in the Assembly, fulfilling his duties as expected by his constituents.

He questioned why his name was included among suspended members, describing it as evidence that the National Assembly acted on faulty information.

The lawmakers reiterated that the Benue State Assembly is vibrant and effectively carrying out its constitutional responsibilities, with no conflict among the three arms of government in the State.

Share