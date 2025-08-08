Benue Assembly Rejects Alia’s Correspondence On Commissioner Nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly has declined to honour a correspondence from Governor Hyacinth Alia seeking the screening and confirmation of nominees for commissioner positions in the state executive council.

The House took the decision during a plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh on Friday, August 8.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Shimapever Jiji, informing the House that the Governor has refused to honour any resolution of the House and has treated members with total disregard.

Seconding the motion, Hon. Pharmacist Thomas Dugeri said the Governor has not addressed pressing concerns previously raised by the Assembly, saying he has no respect for the hallowed chamber.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Terver Zamber, in a statement said the members who contributed said the decision was not aimed at stalling governance but to compel the executive arm to respect legislative independence and fulfil prior commitments.

They stated that they are not against the screening of commissioners, but the governor must first honour agreements and respect the resolutions of the House.

“The House demanded that the Governor should immediately issue official vehicles to the affected distinguished members, give effect to the suspension notices issued to the SUBEB Chairman and Otukpo Local Government Council Chairman and Executive Secretary, Benue State Sports Lottery and Marketing Board.

“Until the executive Governor complies with the demands, the House resolved not to honour or entertain any other correspondence from the executive arm of government.