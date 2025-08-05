Benue Assembly Recommends Suspension Of SUBEB Chairman

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on Governor Hyacinth Alia to suspend the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Grace Adagba, for six months over allegations of incompetence and insubordination.

The House also directed the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Denen Aondoakaa, to withhold the release of funds to the board pending further notice.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Hon. Bemdoo Ipusu, who informed the House that Dr. Adagba had consistently refused to appear before an ad hoc committee set up by the Assembly to investigate alleged irregularities in the board’s operations.

Hon. Ipusu noted that the SUBEB chairman had written to the Assembly, claiming the House lacked the authority to investigate contracts awarded by the board. He accused her of willfully obstructing the legislature from carrying out its constitutional oversight responsibilities.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the debate expressed strong disapproval of Dr. Adagba’s conduct and unanimously supported the call for her immediate suspension.

In his ruling, Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to accountability and good governance, stressing that public officeholders must be held to the highest standards of responsibility.