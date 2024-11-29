Benue Assembly Reaffirms Commitment To Quick Passage Of Disability Bill

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday reaffirmed its readiness to fast track the passage of the Disability Bill when the reviewed draft being worked upon by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order is brought before it.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, stated this while speaking at a roundtable discussion on the legislative process for the disability bill in the state organised by the Inclusive Friends Association, (IFA) held in Makurdi.

The speaker, who was represented by the Deputy Clerk of the House, Hon. David Ochapa, said with the support given to the bill by the executive, it was a major breakthrough for persons with disabilities in the state.

Dajoh added that the House had been expecting the realisation of the bill to come to fruition, stressing that as soon as it is brought before the Assembly, it will be accorded attention.

Alluding to the processes to be followed, the lawmaker hinted that the Assembly would allow it sail through the first, second and third readings respectively, adding that a public hearing would then be organised to receive inputs from members of the public for it to be sent to the governor for final assent.

