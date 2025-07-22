Benue Assembly Probes Alia’s Contract Awards, Demands Wage Bill Disclosure

The Benue State House of Assembly has launched a probe into the contract awards by Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration, setting up a seven-member ad-hoc committee to verify all projects executed since he assumed office.

During plenary on Friday, presided over by Speaker Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, the lawmakers questioned the transparency of the contract process and expressed concern that the state’s wage bill has not been made public since Alia took office two years ago.

Following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Alfred Emberga Berger (Makurdi North), the House mandated the Commissioner of Finance, Michael Ogleba, and the Head of Service, Agbogbo Ode, to appear before it on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Ogleba is expected to present the total wage bill of the state, including salaries, allowances, and other personnel costs, while the Head of Service is to provide a comprehensive breakdown of staff strength across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The ad-hoc committee, chaired by Hon. Bemdoo Ipusu (Katsina-Ala West), is to verify whether due process was followed in the award of contracts, including advertisement procedures, contractor capacity, design analysis, and contract sums.

In the meantime, the Assembly directed the Finance Commissioner to suspend all payments to contractors pending the outcome of the verification exercise. The committee has one month to submit its report.

The House also suspended Mr. Michael Uper, Executive Secretary of the Benue State Sports Lottery and Marketing Board, for six months over alleged revenue diversion and misappropriation. He is to be investigated during the suspension and may be removed if found culpable. Any diverted funds are to be refunded to the state’s consolidated revenue account.

In another development, the Assembly lifted the suspension of seven lawmakers who were among 13 suspended in February for alleged disloyalty. The affected lawmakers—Hon. Douglas Akya (Makurdi South), Hon. Becky Orpin (Gboko East), Hon. Manger Manger (Tarka), Hon. Ezrah Nyiyongu (Ukum), Hon. Jonathan Agbidye (Katsina-Ala East), Hon. Samuel Agada, and Hon. Abraham Jabi—reportedly pledged to maintain good conduct going forward.

Their recall followed a motion supported by Hon. Bemdoo Ipusu and Hon. Elias Audu, and was presented by Majority Leader, Comr. Saater Tiseer.

Meanwhile, the House condemned the recent killing of Mr. Ternenge Iorkyaa Ikpanor in the ongoing communal crisis between Mbaduku in Benue State and Obudu in Cross River State. It urged Governor Alia to liaise with his Cross River counterpart to address the violence.

The lawmakers also summoned the Chairman of the Local Government Civil Service Commission to appear on July 29 to explain reported irregularities in staff promotions within the commission.