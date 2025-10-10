…Says it’s a ploy to plunge state into another cycle of debts

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State is on war path with the State House of Assembly for approving a whooping N100 billion loan facility for Governor Hyacinth Alia to finance infrastructural development projects across the state.

The State Assembly on Friday, at an emergency plenary, approved the request of the state government to access a facility of N100,000,000,000.00 term loan from United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The Speaker, Mr Alfred Emberga, read the letter, which was dated October 9 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Deborah Aber.

The letter read in part, “I write on behalf of the Benue State Executive Council (EXCQ) to request assent from the Benue State Honourable House of Assembly to Access a facility of N100,000,000,000.00 term loan from United Bank for Africa (UBA).

“To discount the promissory instrument received from the Federal Government in respect to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG)”.

According to the letter, the purpose of the loan was to finance infrastructure development projects across the state, including renovation and equipping of 23 General Hospitals.

Also, renovation and building of Special Science Schools State-wide as well as completion of ongoing roads, bridges, drainage and electricity projects, including Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo internal roads.

The letter stated further that another purpose the loan facility was needed was the building of skills acquisition centres, building and equipping Smart Schools in each Federal Constituency in the state.

Again, renovation and equipping of Secondary and Tertiary Institutions; Provision of Infrastructure in designated industrial park, including agricultural processing projects; construction of buildings and provision of equipment for the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh in Vandeikya local government area of the state.

The letter accordingly informed that the term loan is negotiated with the following terms: Facility amount of One Hundred Billion Naira (N100,000,000,000.00), Contractor infrastructure financing, tenor of 48 months with monthly repayment as well and repayment source shall be proceeds from a discounted federal government promissory note, Federal Allocation Accounts Committee-Internally Generated Revenue (FAAC/IGR) inflow.

Many lawmakers who commented on the loan request applauded Gov. Hyacinth Alia for his developmental strides in the state, adding that with the loan, the state could experience overwhelming progress and development both in the urban and rural areas.

Ruling, the Speaker Emberga, said that since members were not opposed to the request, it was therefore approved.

But in a swift reaction, the PDP expressed utmost dismay and strong disapproval at what it called “the hasty and ill-considered approval by the Assembly, of yet another ₦100 billion loan request by the Alia’s administration.

It said it’s a ploy to plunge the state into another cycle of debts.

In a statement by its State Publicity scribe, Tim Nyor, the PDP said, “This reckless fiscal adventure is both unjustifiable and insensitive to the prevailing economic realities facing people of the state.

“Since the removal of fuel subsidies, there has been a historic and unprecedented increase in monthly allocations to states across the federation. The Alia administration has received colossal sums from the Federation Account, running into several hundreds of billions of naira, for both state and local governments.

“The decision to plunge Benue into another cycle of debt raises grave questions about transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

“This alarming pattern of borrowing without clear justification suggests a government bereft of sound financial judgment and driven by short-term expediency”.

The party warned that “Benue State cannot continue to be mortgaged to satisfy the whims of a few. Future generations must not be condemned to paying debts incurred without their consent and without corresponding developmental value”.

It therefore admonished the state Assembly to retrace its steps and act in the true spirit of checks and balances, rather than as a mere rubber stamp of the executive.