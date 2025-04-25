Benue Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Alia

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Donor Agencies has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Director General of the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), Mr. Leo-Angelo Aondoaseer Viashima, for their remarkable achievements since assuming office.

The vote of confidence was passed on Thursday during an oversight visit by the committee to the BICD headquarters in Makurdi.

The committee was led by its Chairman, Peter Terwase Uche, who is also the member representing Guma 1 State Constituency.

During the visit, Uche praised Governor Alia for creating an enabling environment that has allowed Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), and bureaus to operate smoothly without hindrances.

He emphasized that this support has been instrumental in helping BICD secure various funding for the state, including over N10 billion that was sourced and spent on the treatment of malaria patients in the State.

“This oversight function is essential for us to monitor the activities of parastatals, bureaus, and MDAs to ensure they are aligned with our development goals. We expect other agencies to follow suit and urge the governor to continue providing the necessary support to create a conducive environment for all agencies to thrive and enhance the welfare of our people,” Uche stated.

In his remarks, the Director General of BICD, Mr. Leo-Angelo Aondoaseer Viashima, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for their visit, describing the vote of confidence as both exciting and significant.

He credited Governor Alia for fostering a conducive environment for MDAs to flourish, which has enabled the BICD to attract significant resources for the State.

Mr. Viashima highlighted some of the bureau’s achievements, noting that through its efforts, BICD has secured $10,000 to support the Benue Sexual Assault and Referral Center.

He further explained that BICD is responsible for resource mobilization and coordination in the state, working with donors to address key challenges in areas such as agriculture, health, education, and humanitarian affairs.

“BICD identifies problems, approaches donors, and facilitates the funding that addresses those issues. Although the funds do not directly come to the bureau, they circulate within the state, benefiting various MDAs. For example, the $10,000 secured for the Sexual Assault and Referral Center will be administered by the Ministry of Women Affairs, but we take pride in having secured it,” Viashima said.

He also mentioned the successful mobilization of funding for malaria treatment and other key initiatives across sectors like HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and social investments, further underscoring the bureau’s impact on the State’s development.

Share