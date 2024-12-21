Benue Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Alia, Speaker

Share

The lawmakers of the Benue State House of Assembly have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Speaker, Chief Hyacinth Dajoh.

The vote of confidence was passed at the three-day budget retreat for members taking place at the Ta’al Conference Hotel, Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Terver Zamber in a statement said this followed a motion, moved by a member representing Gwer- East State Constituency, Hon. Elias Audu, informing the members that the governor is a trustworthy leader demonstrating a strong commitment to the welfare of the people and consistently working towards the benefit of the state.

Hon. Elias said the governor has improved infrastructure across the state, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of citizens, adding that his administration’s focus on infrastructure development has led to significant upgrades in roads, healthcare facilities, schools, and other critical public infrastructure and needed the support of the legislators for the progress of the state.

The member representing Katsina-Ala East State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Agbidye, who seconded the motion said Governor Alia has indeed done exceptionally well, particularly in ensuring the timely payment of salaries to civil servants, payment of pension and arrears as well as infrastructural development.

He said the ongoing renovation of the Assembly complex and the provision of good vehicles for members, is a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to the welfare of lawmakers.

Hon. Agbidye further stated that the speaker, Chief Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh has so far led the Assembly well, demonstrating love towards everyone and assured the speaker of the Assembly’s support.

Speaking, Governor Hyacinth Alia expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for passing a vote of confidence on him, saying the gesture is a testament to the lawmakers’ unwavering commitment to work together with him to take Benue State to greater heights.

The governor appreciated the Speaker and members of the Benue State House of Assembly for the speedy work on the budget, saying, the passage of the budget will open all doors for the state to flourish as well as enable him to implement his administration’s projects and programmes, which are aimed at improving the lives of Benue citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"