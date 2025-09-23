Benue Assembly Passes Public Complaints, Anti-Corruption Commissions Bills Into Law

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed into law bills seeking the establishment of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commissions in the state.

The bills scaled their third reading during Tuesday’s plenary session presided over by Speaker Berger Alfred Emberga.

Their passage followed a recent public hearing at the Assembly complex where stakeholders and sector players made inputs on the proposed agencies.

According to a statement by the Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Zape Michael Upaa, the new laws will not only regulate private and public conduct but also place Benue on the global map as one of the states taking bold steps in the war against corruption.

Speaker Emberga commended members for their robust contributions and reaffirmed that the APC-led administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia is determined to confront corruption head-on.

He said once signed, the laws would strengthen accountability, promote justice, and restore public confidence in governance.